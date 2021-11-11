Hezbollah chief says Syria and UAE contact is recognition of Syria's victory

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said on Thursday that a trip by the United Arab Emirates' foreign minister to Damascus represented a recognition of "victory" by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over Gulf-funded rebels.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed's visit on Wednesday was the most senior by an Emirati official in the decade since Syria's civil war broke out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)