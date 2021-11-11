Left Menu

Hezbollah chief says Syria and UAE contact is recognition of Syria's victory

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said on Thursday that a trip by the United Arab Emirates' foreign minister to Damascus represented a recognition of "victory" by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over Gulf-funded rebels.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed's visit on Wednesday was the most senior by an Emirati official in the decade since Syria's civil war broke out.

