UP would have faced no problem had Yogi not migrated here from Uttarakhand: Akhilesh

The people of Uttar Pradesh would have faced no problem, had Yogi Adityanath not migrated here from Uttarakhand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday.

Yadav took the dig at the Uttar Pradesh chief minister days after he promised compensation for the families of industrial town Kairana in adjoining Shamli district, who had migrated from here under the extortion threat.

Referring to Yogi's visit to Kairana, Yadav said, ''He came and recalled exodus, the reality is that if there had not been the exodus of the CM from Uttarakhand, our five years would not have been wasted.'' Adityanath was born as Ajay Mohan Bisht in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal in June 1972 before the formation of Uttarakhand out of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Kairana on Monday, Yogi had slammed the ''Taliban mentality'', saying it will not be accepted in the state.

Referring to the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar, Adityanath had said the opposition did not act when houses of Hindus were being burnt and innocent youths killed in Muzaffarnagar.

The alleged exodus from Kairana was a key poll issue before the 2017 assembly elections as the BJP had claimed then that scores of Hindu families had left the town after receiving threats from criminals. The claim, however, was contested by others.

Addressing the 'Kashyap mahasammelan' in Budhana area here, Akhilesh Yadav said the ''Baba CM” does not understand anything and makes tall claims on law and order.

“Can anyone tell if police are indulging in murders anywhere in the country? I can give many examples of innocents being killed in UP,” he said, recalling the Gorakhpur murder of a Kanpur trader and Kasganj custodial death of a youth and held BJP responsible for the same.

“The CM who cannot extend security to a trader in his home district, what could be expected of him on the law and order front,” Yadav said, adding that the National Human Rights Commission data says that most cases of injustice and custodial deaths are in UP. Accusing Adityanath of pursuing a ''thoko niti (staged encounter policy)”, the SP chief said this led to the beating of a jailor and deputy jailor in Farrukhabad and injuries to 30 others as no one knew who had to be beaten up.

Referring to Yogi repeatedly as “Baba CM”, Akhilesh said he should have read his 'sankalp patra' (poll manifesto) which had made several promises to farmers and youths.

''I used to think that he is not distributing laptops as he cannot operate them, now I can say that he has not read his manifesto which said 70 lakh jobs will be provided,'' he said asking how many among those present there have got jobs.

