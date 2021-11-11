Biden, China's Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday -sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:25 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday, sources told Reuters on Thursday, amid tensions over trade, human rights and military activities.
Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to China's expanding nuclear arsenal, and U.S. officials believe direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent the relationship between the world’s two biggest economies from spiraling toward conflict.
