Left Menu

'He learned nothing,' Brazil's Bolsonaro says of ex-minister-turned-rival Moro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized his former justice minister, Sergio Moro, on Thursday, saying the potential opposition presidential candidate had "learned nothing" from his time in government.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:32 IST
'He learned nothing,' Brazil's Bolsonaro says of ex-minister-turned-rival Moro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized his former justice minister, Sergio Moro, on Thursday, saying the potential opposition presidential candidate had "learned nothing" from his time in government. Moro, a former federal judge who rose to fame for leading a sweeping corruption probe which jailed a series of powerful businessmen and politicians including former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, re-entered the political fray on Wednesday. He has joined the Podemos party, presenting himself as a unifying centrist.

"Did you like his speech yesterday?," Bolsonaro asked supporters as he left the presidential palace in Brasilia. "The guy was reading. I watched because he used to be my minister. He learned nothing. One year and four months in the job and he has no idea what it means to be president, not even to be a minister," Bolsonaro added.

Although Moro's corruption busting brought him fame, his star has fallen in recent years as Lula's conviction was reversed and he joined Bolsonaro's government. Bolsonaro's hiring of Moro was widely seen as a coup for the president, who ran on an anti-corruption platform that appealed to many in Brazil tired by years of graft scandals.

But their relationship soured after Moro accused the president of seeking to meddle in federal law enforcement to protect his family from sensitive probes. Since then, many have accused Bolsonaro of slackening the anti-corruption stance that helped get him elected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021