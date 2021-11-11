Left Menu

Swedish Fin Min Andersson given shot at forming new government

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:35 IST
  • Sweden

The speaker of Sweden's parliament asked Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson form a government following the resignation of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, the speaker of parliament said on Thursday.

Andersson was picked by the Social Democrat party to replace Lofven as its chairperson last week.

"It was therefore, natural that the Social Democrat's new chairperson would have the first opportunity to try to form a government," Speaker Andreas Norlen told reporters.

