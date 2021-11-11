Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:42 IST
Comparing Hindutva with ISIS, jihadist Islam factually wrong, exaggeration: Azad on Khurshid book
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday dismissed as ''factually wrong and an exaggeration'' the comparison of Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in party colleague Salman Khurshid's latest book.

Azad, a former leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and a member of the Group of 23 leaders that wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul, tweeted, ''In Mr. Salman Khursheed's new book, we may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology distinct from composite culture of Hinduism, but comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and an exaggeration.'' The book by former Union minister Khurshid on the Ayodhya verdict, titled 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times', was released on Wednesday. A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police seeking registration of an FIR against Khurshid on the matter.

According to lawyer Vivek Garg, Khurshid in his book writes: ''Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years.'' PTI ASK SMN SMN

