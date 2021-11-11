Hezbollah leader says Saudi war in Yemen complete failure
- Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said on Thursday the Saudi-led war in Yemen was a "resounding failure" and could only be resolved via a ceasefire, lifting of a Saudi blockade and political negotiations.
Nasrallah said Saudi Arabia and Arab Gulf nations had "fabricated" a diplomatic row with Lebanon that involved recalling their envoys to exert pressure on Hezbollah, an ally of Yemen's Houthi rebels who are fighting Saudi-backed forces.
Nasrallah said the row was a response to gains by Houthi rebels against Saudi-backed forces in Yemen's Marib but the pressure would not work and the city's eventual fall would have "very big" consequences.
