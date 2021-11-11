Hezbollah leader says Saudi war in Yemen complete failure

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said on Thursday the Saudi-led war in Yemen was a "resounding failure" and could only be resolved via a ceasefire, lifting of a Saudi blockade and political negotiations.

Nasrallah said Saudi Arabia and Arab Gulf nations had "fabricated" a diplomatic row with Lebanon that involved recalling their envoys to exert pressure on Hezbollah, an ally of Yemen's Houthi rebels who are fighting Saudi-backed forces.

Nasrallah said the row was a response to gains by Houthi rebels against Saudi-backed forces in Yemen's Marib but the pressure would not work and the city's eventual fall would have "very big" consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)