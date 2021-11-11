Congress appoints Harshwardhan Sapkal, Chetan Chauhan as AICC secretaries

The Congress on Thursday appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal and Chetan Chauhan as AICC secretaries and said they will assist the party in-charge for Punjab and Chandigarh.

Harish Chaudhary is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for party affairs in Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

''Congress president has appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal and Chetan Chauhan as AICC secretaries attached to AICC in-charge for Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect,'' the party said in a statement.

Chaudhary was recently made the AICC in-charge for Punjab, after Harish Rawat sought to be relieved of the charge due to the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

Assembly elections in Punjab are slated for early next year and the Congress, having replaced its chief minister amid an internal feud, is seeking to retain power there.

