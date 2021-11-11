Jitan Manjhi slams Kangana Ranaut, demands withdrawal of Padma Shri

Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi Thursday slammed Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial remarks on the country’s Independence and demanded that the Padma Shri conferred upon her be “withdrawn forthwith”.

Manjhi, whose party is an alliance partner of the ruling NDA in Bihar, shared his sentiments on his official Twitter handle.

Tagging the President of India, the former Bihar chief minister shared a video footage of the actor at a function organised by a media group where she had said “What we got in 1947 was bheekh (alms given to beggars). We got freedom only in 2014”.

BJP had won the Lok Sabha poll in 2014 and Narendra Modi became the prime minister for the first time that year.

“Your excellency @rashtrapatibhvn, the Padma Shri conferred upon Kangana Ranaut should be withdrawn forthwith. Else the world will think that Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bhagat Singh, Kalam, Mukherjee, Savarkar…..all had begged to get freedom”, Manjhi tweeted in Hindi.

“Shame on Kangana … all news channels should henceforth boycott her,” he posted.

The comments by the actor, who had sought to sing paeans to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ascent to power seven years ago, has taken aback many in the ruling dispensation, most notable among them being BJP MP Varun Gandhi who has wondered if Ranaut’s utterances could be called “insane or seditious”.

The mercurial actor is thereafter locked in a vitriolic social media spat with the MP of the party she seems to back.

