Hezbollah rejects calls for minister to quit over Yemen comments

Lebanon's ties with Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have plunged into crisis since the airing of an interview in which the Lebanese information minister George Kordahi said the Houthis were defending themselves and Yemen had been subjected to an external aggression. Saudi Arabia has expelled the Lebanese ambassador, recalled its envoy to Lebanon and banned all Lebanese imports.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:01 IST
The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah accused Saudi Arabia of seeking civil war in Lebanon and rejected calls for the resignation of a Lebanese minister who sparked a diplomatic rift with Riyadh by criticising its military intervention in Yemen.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, also said Saudi Arabia was facing a resounding defeat in Yemen, where he said the fall of the city of Marib to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement would have big consequences. Lebanon's ties with Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have plunged into crisis since the airing of an interview in which the Lebanese information minister George Kordahi said the Houthis were defending themselves and Yemen had been subjected to an external aggression.

Saudi Arabia has expelled the Lebanese ambassador, recalled its envoy to Lebanon and banned all Lebanese imports. Several of its Gulf allies have also expelled Lebanese ambassadors and recalled their own. Kordahi says the interview was recorded before he became a minister and has refused to apologise or step down.

Nasrallah said Kordahi's comments were "calm and objective" and the Saudi reaction exaggerated. Saudi Arabia's ties with Lebanon have been strained for years by the growing role of Hezbollah, and Riyadh has said Kordahi's comments were a symptom of its dominance.

Nasrallah said Saudi Arabia could "drown" Lebanon in badly needed fuel but wanted a price for this which would be civil war, adding that it had contrived the crisis over the Kordahi comments as part of "the battle with the resistance".

