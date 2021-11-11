Left Menu

Honduran president to visit Taiwan in surprise trip

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:15 IST
Honduran president to visit Taiwan in surprise trip
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was on his way to Taiwan at the invitation of the island's leader just weeks before a presidential election in the Central American nation that could see self-ruled Taiwan even more diplomatically isolated.

Hernández was in Washington on a visit when he announced his trip to Taiwan in a statement Thursday. His country, one of Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic allies, is due to hold the election at the end of the month.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned that Honduras may switch its diplomatic relations to China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

Taiwan is closely watching the situation in Honduras after the news that one of the candidates in the race said they would establish ties with China, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in September, according to the semi-official Central News Agency.

China has been on a campaign to isolate Taiwan in recent years, using diplomatic and economic methods to persuade allied countries to switch recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

China says Taiwan is not a country and is merely another province. Taiwan says it has essentially been functioning independently as a country since the two sides split after a civil war in 1949.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021