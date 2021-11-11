Prahlad Joshi demands action from Congress against Khursheed for "insulting" Hinduism

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Thursday demanded from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi action against Salman Khurshid for ''hurting the sentiments of Hindus”.

Talking to reporters here, Joshi also said Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should visit a temple to reveal their ‘gotra’ (clan) and assert that they are Hindus. ''I want to ask them what action they are going to take against Khurshid who has insulted both Hindus and Hindutva,'' he said. ''Hindutva is not a religion but a way of life,'' he said. Joshi was reacting to Khurshid’s comparing of Hindutva in his book ''Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationahood in Our Times'' with terrorist outfits like ISIS and Boko Haram.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint with the Delhi Police taking exception over the excerpt where Khurshid made the controversial comparison. According to lawyer Vivek Garg, Khurshid, in his book wrote: ''Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years.'' The excerpt drew sharp commentary not only from the BJP, but from among Khurshid’s peers as well.

In a tweet, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad called the comparison “factually wrong and an exaggeration”. Meanwhile here, Joshi expressed confidence that the BJP will once again register a historic win in Uttarakhand assembly polls early next year.

