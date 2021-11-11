Sudan's army chief Burhan remains head of the ruling sovereign council - state TV
11-11-2021
Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan remains head of the country's ruling Sovereign Council and general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo kept his post as deputy head, the state TV said.
Burhan dissolved the council last month after an army takeover. He formed a new council on Thursday that includes army commanders, former rebel leaders and new civilian members.
A representative for eastern Sudan region will join the council later after more political consultations, the state TV Said.
