Left Menu

Sudan's army chief appoints new ruling council, led by himself - state TV

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has formed a new transitional council, headed by himself, to lead the country following the military takeover late last month, state TV reported on Thursday. Burhan's deputy will remain Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with both men keeping roles they had held before the coup.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:41 IST
Sudan's army chief appoints new ruling council, led by himself - state TV

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has formed a new transitional council, headed by himself, to lead the country following the military takeover late last month, state TV reported on Thursday.

Burhan's deputy will remain Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with both men keeping roles they had held before the coup. The new council also includes representatives of rebel groups that reached a peace deal with the government last year, and figures from Sudan's regions, state TV said.

The Oct. 25 takeover ended a power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians that was agreed after the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir in 2019, and was meant to lead to elections in late 2023. Some senior civilians have been detained and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been under house arrest.

The council had served as Sudan's collective head of state, alongside Hamdok's government which ran Sudan's day-to-day affairs. Burhan and Dagalo had led the previous ruling council formed in 2019, but had been due to hand over its leaderhip to a civilian in the coming months. Mediation aimed at securing the release of detainees and a return to power sharing has stalled since the coup as the military has moved to consolidate control. https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/sudans-military-rulers-draw-bashir-era-veterans-tighten-grip-2021-11-11 Political sources told Reuters on Thursday that there had been no progress in indirect contacts between Hamdok and the army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021