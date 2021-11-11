Ruckus in Punjab Assembly after CM Channi's remark against SAD leader

Tempers ran high in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday with the Congress and SAD legislators nearly coming to blows following a sharp remark by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Heated exchanges took place between members of the ruling Congress and the Akali Dal, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house four times.

The comments by Channi were expunged, a rare occurrence for a Speaker to expunge the remark of the Leader of the House.

Later, the Speaker named all members of the Akali Dal who were protesting in the well of the House against the remark of the CM.

It all happened just before the resolution against the Centre's three farm laws was to be passed on the concluding day of the two-day special session of the Assembly.

Channi, who was to make his concluding remarks on the resolution, made some sharp remark against Majithia while slamming him for disrupting the speech of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The remark prompted the Akali members to rush to the Well of the House in protest against Channi's comment. Heated exchanges took place between Congress and Akali Dal members who came face to face.

Majithia and other Akali MLAs, including Pawan Kumar Tinu, were angrily pointing at the CM and other Congress legislators, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Kulbir Singh Zira.

A few members intervened to stop the legislators from both sides from coming to blows.

With the situation becoming unruly, Speaker Rana K P Singh adjourned the House for 15 minutes. However, after resumption of the proceedings, the Speaker immediately adjourned the House for 10 minutes while calling the Akali legislators into his chamber. Later again, the House was adjourned in the interval of 15 minutes each.

When the proceedings of the House resumed, Akali legislator Pawan Kumar Tinu said they had not come here for getting insulted and demanded an apology from the CM.

Reacting to it, Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira had a heated exchange with Tinu.

Akali MLAs who again rushed to the well of the House, started raising slogans against the CM, prompting the Speaker to tell them to go back to their seats.

When Akali legislators did not pay any heed, the Speaker named all members of the SAD.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema also said it does not behove of a chief minister to make such a comment against a member in the House.

