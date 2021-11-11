CPI(M) to hold protest against Centre over rising prices of essential commodities

The ruling-CPI(M) in Kerala on Thursday said it will organise a massive protest on November 16 against the central government over the rising prices of essential items.

Party state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan told the media that protests will take place at 210 centres across Kerala and will see the participation of over 40,000 elected representatives from the local bodies, state Assembly and the Parliament.

''The CPI(M) will organise a massive protest on November 16 which will witness the presence of all elected representatives starting from the members of local self government bodies to the state Assembly and the Parliament. The protest will be from morning 10 AM to 6 PM. At least five lakh people will take part in the protest during various time at various places on that day,'' Vijayaraghavan told the media.

The party secretary in-charge asked the Union government to reduce the entire amount increased in fuel prices.

Vijayaraghavan also lashed out at the Congress, which has been protesting in the state seeking to reduce the state tax on petrol and diesel, and said Kerala has not yet increased the fuel tax. ''Kerala has not increased the tax on petrol and diesel. The Left government has not imposed any cess on petroleum products,'' he claimed.

The CPI(M) leader also ridiculed the protest of the UDF MLAs who had earlier in the day reached the state Assembly in bicycles.

''It's the union government which has been increasing the petrol price and not the state government. Will the Congress party demand that the Narendra Modi government reduce the entire tax hiked for fuel in the country? The Congress in the state is taking a stand in support of the Modi government,'' Vijayaraghavan alleged.

He said the national party has been opposing the developmental agendas of the Left government.

''In the matter relating to attack on actor Joju George, we have seen the Congress party protesting against cinema shootings in the state. They are following the footsteps of sangh parivar,'' Vijayaraghavan alleged.

The Congress party workers have in recent days obstructed the shooting of many films across the state as part of their protest against actor George, who objected to their road block agitation in Kochi on November 1. In the melee ensuing his objection, the Congress workers had vandalised his car and police have arrested eight people in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)