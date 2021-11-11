Left Menu

CPI(M) to hold protest against Centre over rising prices of essential commodities

At least five lakh people will take part in the protest during various time at various places on that day, Vijayaraghavan told the media.The party secretary in-charge asked the Union government to reduce the entire amount increased in fuel prices.Vijayaraghavan also lashed out at the Congress, which has been protesting in the state seeking to reduce the state tax on petrol and diesel, and said Kerala has not yet increased the fuel tax.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:52 IST
CPI(M) to hold protest against Centre over rising prices of essential commodities
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling-CPI(M) in Kerala on Thursday said it will organise a massive protest on November 16 against the central government over the rising prices of essential items.

Party state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan told the media that protests will take place at 210 centres across Kerala and will see the participation of over 40,000 elected representatives from the local bodies, state Assembly and the Parliament.

''The CPI(M) will organise a massive protest on November 16 which will witness the presence of all elected representatives starting from the members of local self government bodies to the state Assembly and the Parliament. The protest will be from morning 10 AM to 6 PM. At least five lakh people will take part in the protest during various time at various places on that day,'' Vijayaraghavan told the media.

The party secretary in-charge asked the Union government to reduce the entire amount increased in fuel prices.

Vijayaraghavan also lashed out at the Congress, which has been protesting in the state seeking to reduce the state tax on petrol and diesel, and said Kerala has not yet increased the fuel tax. ''Kerala has not increased the tax on petrol and diesel. The Left government has not imposed any cess on petroleum products,'' he claimed.

The CPI(M) leader also ridiculed the protest of the UDF MLAs who had earlier in the day reached the state Assembly in bicycles.

''It's the union government which has been increasing the petrol price and not the state government. Will the Congress party demand that the Narendra Modi government reduce the entire tax hiked for fuel in the country? The Congress in the state is taking a stand in support of the Modi government,'' Vijayaraghavan alleged.

He said the national party has been opposing the developmental agendas of the Left government.

''In the matter relating to attack on actor Joju George, we have seen the Congress party protesting against cinema shootings in the state. They are following the footsteps of sangh parivar,'' Vijayaraghavan alleged.

The Congress party workers have in recent days obstructed the shooting of many films across the state as part of their protest against actor George, who objected to their road block agitation in Kochi on November 1. In the melee ensuing his objection, the Congress workers had vandalised his car and police have arrested eight people in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021