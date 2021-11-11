UP would have faced no problem had Yogi not ‘migrated’ here from Uttarakhand: Akhilesh

The people of Uttar Pradesh would have faced no problem had Yogi Adityanath not ''migrated'' here from Uttarakhand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday.

Yadav took the dig at the Uttar Pradesh chief minister days after Adityanath promised compensation for the families of industrial town Kairana in adjoining Shamli district, who had migrated from here under the extortion threat.

Referring to Adityanath's visit to Kairana, Yadav said, ''He came and recalled exodus, the reality is that had there been no exodus of the CM from Uttarakhand, our five years would not have been wasted.'' Adityanath was born as Ajay Mohan Bisht in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal in June 1972 before the formation of Uttarakhand out of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Kairana on Monday, Adityanath had slammed the ''Taliban mentality'', saying that it will not be accepted in the state.

Referring to the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar, Adityanath had said the opposition did not act when houses of Hindus were being burnt and innocent youths killed in Muzaffarnagar.

The alleged exodus from Kairana was a key poll issue before the 2017 assembly elections as the BJP had claimed then that scores of Hindu families had left the town after receiving threats from criminals. The claim, however, was contested by others.

Addressing the 'Kashyap mahasammelan' in Budhana area here, Akhilesh Yadav said the ''Baba CM" does not understand anything and makes tall claims on law and order.

"Can anyone tell if police are indulging in murders anywhere in the country? I can give many examples of innocents being killed in UP," he said, recalling the Gorakhpur murder of a Kanpur trader and Kasganj custodial death of a youth and held BJP responsible for the same.

"The CM who cannot extend security to a trader in his home district, what could be expected of him on the law and order front," Yadav said, adding that the National Human Rights Commission data says that most cases of injustice and custodial deaths are in UP. Accusing Adityanath of pursuing a ''thoko niti (staged encounter policy)", the SP chief said this led to the beating of a jailor and deputy jailor in Farrukhabad and injuries to 30 others as "no one knew who had to be beaten up".

Referring to Adityanath repeatedly as "Baba CM", Akhilesh said he should have read his 'sankalp patra' (poll manifesto) which had made several promises to farmers and youths.

''I used to think that he is not distributing laptops as he cannot operate them, now I can say that he has not read his manifesto which said 70 lakh jobs will be provided,'' he said asking how many among those present there have got jobs.

With the BJP often terming the Samajwadi Party a 'pariwarwadi' party (dynastic party), Yadav also hit back at the saffron party, accusing it of being the "biggest pariwarwadi party".

''The BJP is the biggest 'pariwarwadi' party. It does not see its own 'pariwarwad','' a party statement quoted Yadav as telling the Kashyap community congregation in Muzaffarnagar. ''The Samajwadi Party is a Samajwadi family. We all belong to this family. The Samajwadi Party is continuously working to bring people together. Many small parties have also been taken along,'' he asserted.

The SP is often termed as ''pariwarwadi party'' by BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. Akhilesh said there would be a ''revolution'' in the 2022 assembly elections as the SP, which, he said, has the support of every section of the society is going to form government in the state.

He said that after the formation of the SP government farmers will get the honour, youths jobs and people will get relief from the price rise.

''Farmers, weavers will get relief from the electricity bill. Irrigation will be free of cost and good arrangements of education will be made,'' he said.

Akhilesh said the BJP government has betrayed the farmers, youths, backwards, Dalits and upper castes as well.

