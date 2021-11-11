President exhorts governors to act as 'friend, philosopher and guide'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday exhorted governors to act as friend, philosopher and guide in states, while Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the critical role played by them in protecting constitutional values and integrity of the country.

Addressing a conference, Kovind pointed out that governors had a very important role in creating awareness among the people about the national goals and ensuring public participation.

He said they must spend as much time as possible in their respective states and maintain connect with the people to fulfil this commitment.

Kovind exhorted the governors to play the role of the “friend, philosopher and guide” in states of their posting while inaugurating the 51st conference of governors, lieutenant governors and administrators at Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official statement said.

The day-long conference, moderated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was attended by the vice president and the prime minister.

''The president's views were echoed by the vice president and the prime minister who in their speeches emphasised the critical role played by the institution of the governor in protecting the constitutional values and integrity of the country,” the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Vice President Naidu urged the governors to play a proactive role in monitoring various central government projects and schemes and ensure that the money intended for people's welfare is spent for the right purpose.

He reminded the governors to maintain high standards and win over people's confidence in taking up issues like climate change.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the institution of the governor is a critical connect between the Centre and the state.

He said the governor's office should be lively and active, and live up to people's expectations.

Modi urged governors to travel to remotest villages of the state and interact with neighbouring governors regularly to know about people's problems.

In a particular reference to the states that share international borders or are coastal states, he requested governors to travel to villages along the borders or the sea coast and spend time with people.

At the same time, the prime minister urged governors to hold regular interaction with central government officials working in their states, the statement said.

Referring to the presentation of best practices given by five states and a union territory, Modi emphasised that an institutionalised mechanism should be created for frequent interactions among governors to learn about the best practices in their states and emulate them in other states.

He also referred to the significance of social media and technology, and pointed out that such tools should be adopted by governors to streamline their functioning and to reach out to people.

The prime minister particularly referred to the Namo app which carries positive news every morning in order to make people more aware of development around the country.

He pointed out that he had faced criticism during the raging pandemic from economists for not following the path of printing currency notes and distributing it as doles.

But now the economists in all over the world were looking up to India as the country had given a new economic model to the world by not only salvaging the situation but also giving a fillip to growth, Modi said.

Asking governors to share their experiences after travelling across the state for his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, he highlighted that the governor's institution was critical in maintaining integrity of the nation.

The prime minister asked them to be cautious against any attempt to go against the spirit of the Constitution.

The day-long conference was marked by a session of reporting by all participants who spoke about the progress made in their respective states.

Five states -- Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana -- and the union territory of Ladakh made separate presentations on their best governance practices.

Gujarat's emphasis on organic farming and Uttar Pradesh's special efforts for upscaling education and eradicating tuberculosis found mention in these reports.

In his welcome speech, the Union home minister referred to the effective leadership of Prime Minister Modi in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that India has achieved the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations and is moving forward with good pace.

Shah said that the National Education Policy 2020 envisions education with Indian values and that the role of governors in implementing it is very crucial.

Guidance of governors is very important in appointments of teachers, admission process and improving the level of education in universities, the home minister said.

In his closing remarks, President Kovind urged governors to adopt in their states the best practices discussed in the conference.

''Cooperation and competition have a prominent place in social life. This gives a momentum to life. But this era is of collaboration. If people are benefited by a new experiment of one state, that experiment should be adopted in other states too,” he said.

The first conference of governors was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1949 which was presided over by C Rajagopalachari, Governor General of India. Since then, 51 such conferences have been organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. PTI AKV SMN SMN

