Manipur's lone LJP MLA Karam Shyam joins BJP

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:31 IST
Lone LJP MLA in Manipur Karam Shyam joined the BJP on Thursday.

Shyam, a former minister, joined the BJP in presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at a programme in Lilong Chajing Mairenkhong in the Imphal West district.

The chief minister exuded confidence that the BJP would again return to power with the help of Shyam after winning absolute majority in the assembly polls next year.

Shyam was also felicitated at a function at the BJP's state headquarters.

The party's state unit president A Sarda Devi and national spokesperson Sambit Patra were among the leaders present at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

