Punjab Assembly: AAP MLA calls CM Channi 'aam aadmi', joins treasury benches

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:34 IST
In an embarrassment for AAP during the Punjab Assembly session, party MLA Jagtar Singh Jagga on Thursday crossed the floor of the House and joined the treasury benches as he called Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi ''aam aadmi''.

The development fuelled speculation that the Raikot MLA may join the Congress.

This comes a day after AAP MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby joined the ruling party.

Before his address on power purchase agreements on the concluding day of the Assembly session, Channi took a dig at the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) and without taking anyone’s name said one chief minister had questioned his credentials as the common man's CM, apparently referring to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

To which, AAP leaders protested against the CM.

Channi then told the AAP leaders that he would ask their MLAs whether they consider him ''aam aadmi''.

Then AAP legislator Jagtar Singh Jagga rose from his seat and said that he accepted Channi as ''aam aadmi''.

Jagga then came to the treasury benches and met some Congress legislators.

