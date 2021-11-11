Left Menu

Belarus is mounting 'hybrid attack' on EU, Merkel tells Putin

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:36 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation on the Poland-Belarus border with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time in as many days on Thursday, telling him Belarus was deploying defenceless people in a "hybrid attack".

Merkel told Putin the situation on the border, where hundreds of migrants sit frozen in the no man's land between the two countries, was caused by Belarus, her spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Chancellor stressed that the situation was caused by the Belarusian regime, which was using defenceless people in a hybrid attack on the European Union," spokesperson Steffen Seibert said in a statement. He added that the pair had also discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

