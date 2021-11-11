Biden says he will work with Congress to get veterans the benefits they earned
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:53 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration will work with Congress to make sure the country's veterans get the benefits they have earned.
Biden made the remarks in a speech to mark Veterans' Day at Arlington National Cemetery.
