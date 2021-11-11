Left Menu

President should take back Padma award given to Kangana Ranaut: Anand Sharma

Updated: 11-11-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:59 IST
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday termed as outrageous the remarks made by actor Kangana Ranaut and said the President should take back the Padma award given to her.

He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and tell whether he endorses such views, else the government should take appropriate legal action against Ranaut.

Ranaut on Thursday raked up a major row after she described the country's independence in 1947 as ''bheekh'' and claimed that India attained freedom only after 2014 when the Modi-led government came to power.

''Prime Minister should break his silence and tell the nation if he endorses the views of Ms Ranaut. If not, the government should take appropriate legal action against such people,'' Sharma, a former union minister said on Twitter.

''Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn should immediately take back the Padma award given to Ms Ranaut. Psychiatric evaluation should be carried out before giving such awards so that such persons do not dishonour the nation and its heroes,'' he said.

Describing Kangana Ranaut's remarks as ''Shocking and oustrageous'', the depity leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha said, ''Ms Kangana Ranaut's statement heaping insult on the courageous freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Sardar Patel but also belittling the sacrifices of revolutionaries like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad and several others.'' Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also criticised Ranaut and termed her remarks as ''callous''.

''Kangana Ranaut's callous statement is an insult to India's freedom struggle led by Gandhi ji and countless freedom fighters. Her statement is not at all acceptable and her Padmashri should be withdrawn,'' he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

