Playing caste politics is a sign of frustration: Cong to AAP

Whatever the BJP cannot do directly, they get it done from the AAP, he said.The Congress leader said recent surveys have indicated the bahujan samaj and minorities are supporting his party in the coastal state.That is why there are attempts through their B team to stop this support to the Congress, he said.Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has announced his party would project a Bhandari community member as its chief ministerial face and a Christian for the post of deputy CM during the Goa elections.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-11-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 23:00 IST
Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced it would project a Bhandari community member as its chief ministerial face in Goa, the state Congress said on Thursday the move indicates frustration in the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit.

State Congress president Girish Chodankar said his party would never play politics of religion of caste.

“When a party plays politics over caste or religion, we should understand that it is their last stage,” he told reporters in Panaji when asked about the AAP's announcement earlier in the day.

“This happens when frustration is very high and when they are about to give up... that is the time when they resort to community and religion-based politics,” the Congress leader added.

Chodankar said the Congress party would never play such a politics.

“The Congress speaks about protection to minorities, upliftment of bahujan samaj (majoritarian society) and issues like that,” he said.

Chodankar alleged the AAP has been brought in Goa, where assembly polls are due early next year, by the ruling BJP. “Whatever the BJP cannot do directly, they get it done from the AAP,” he said.

The Congress leader said recent surveys have indicated the bahujan samaj and minorities are supporting his party in the coastal state.

“That is why there are attempts through their 'B team' to stop this support to the Congress,” he said.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has announced his party would project a Bhandari community member as its chief ministerial face and a Christian for the post of deputy CM during the Goa elections.

