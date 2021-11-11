U.N. says Sudan developments 'very concerning'
The latest developments in Sudan are "very concerning" and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants to "see a return to the transition as quickly as possible," a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday after Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced he has formed a new transitional council.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric also again called for the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other political leaders.
