Left Menu

BJP will `uproot' MVA govt in Maha through democratic process: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will oust the MVA coalition Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra democratically.Speaking at a public event here, Nadda also expressed confidence that the BJPs flag will shine brightly in the Mumbai civic elections which are due next year. The BJP will uproot the corrupt government in Maharashtra through a democratic process, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 23:42 IST
BJP will `uproot' MVA govt in Maha through democratic process: Nadda
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will oust the MVA coalition (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) government in Maharashtra democratically.

Speaking at a public event here, Nadda also expressed confidence that the ''BJP's flag will shine brightly'' in the Mumbai civic elections which are due next year. "The BJP will uproot the corrupt government in Maharashtra through a democratic process,'' he said. ''We will play the role of opposition (in Maharashtra) with complete sincerity and commitment," Nadda added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021