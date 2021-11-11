BJP will `uproot' MVA govt in Maha through democratic process: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will oust the MVA coalition Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra democratically.Speaking at a public event here, Nadda also expressed confidence that the BJPs flag will shine brightly in the Mumbai civic elections which are due next year. The BJP will uproot the corrupt government in Maharashtra through a democratic process, he said.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 23:42 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will oust the MVA coalition (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) government in Maharashtra democratically.
Speaking at a public event here, Nadda also expressed confidence that the ''BJP's flag will shine brightly'' in the Mumbai civic elections which are due next year. "The BJP will uproot the corrupt government in Maharashtra through a democratic process,'' he said. ''We will play the role of opposition (in Maharashtra) with complete sincerity and commitment," Nadda added.
