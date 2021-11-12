Chouhan to review preparations for tribal meet in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold an online meeting with top officials on Friday to take stock of preparations for a “mega'' tribal rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday, the state government said on Thursday.

The opposition Congress alleged the event was aimed at just garnering publicity for the PM using funds allotted for tribal welfare.

All divisional commissioners, collectors, inspectors general of police and district SPs have been asked to join the virtual meeting to be chaired by Chouhan on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' at 11 am on Friday, according to a statement by the General Administration Department. The meeting, to be held at Chouhan's residence here, will also be attended by his cabinet colleagues, it said.

In the evening, Congress MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa, in a press statement, alleged Chouhan was diverting funds meant for health, education and development of adivasis for Modi's personal publicity at the meet being held on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

“Crores of rupees given for tribal people education, health and employment under Article 275 (1) of the Constitution are being wasted in mobilising tribals in Bhopal,” he alleged.

The tribal MLA said, “Rs 13 crore meant for education, health and other development activities for tribals was being spent on the event.'' Meanwhile, according to BJP insiders, the saffron party was trying to ensure participation of 2.50 lakh tribals in the event in the state capital.

