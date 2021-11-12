Protests erupt in Sudan's capital after announcement of ruling council - witnesses
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-11-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 00:32 IST
Protesters in the east of the Sudanese capital Khartoum closed roads and burned tires late on Thursday shortly after the country's military leader announced the formation of a new ruling council, witnesses said.
The protests were taking place in Burri, a stronghold for pro-democracy demonstrations since the uprising that overthrew former leader Omar al-Bashir. Pictures posted on social media appeared to show similar protests in other parts of the capital.
