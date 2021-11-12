Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Varanasi, set to attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 08:26 IST
Amit Shah to visit Varanasi, set to attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi on Friday. Earlier on November 7, sources had informed that Shah will attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan on November 13 in Varanasi.

The Union Home Minister will chair the inaugural day of the two-day event in Varanasi beginning on November 13, sources said. Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as he is considered as the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state after the party had been reduced to the fourth major electoral group in the 2012 polls.

Soon after taking over as the BJP's national president, the party in 2014 had registered a historic win in 71 out of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats. During his visit to Varanasi, the Union Home Minister is likely to hold a brief meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking another round of victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated from 2022, where it had stormed to power five years ago with a decisive mandate. The party had, in the 2017 polls, won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 per cent. This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021