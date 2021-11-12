Left Menu

Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Lucknow on Friday for a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Updated: 12-11-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 10:45 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Lucknow on Friday for a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. A senior official informed that the Defence Minister will arrive at Lucknow airport at 10:30 am, from where he will leave for Kalidas Marg, where he would be attending a consultation meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

Thereafter, he will visit Babu Banarsi Das University where he will unveil a statue of Dr Akhilesh Das. On Saturday, Singh will attend the inauguration and foundation-laying function at PTC Industries Complex at Kanpur Road, thereafter he will attend a program organized by Mamta Charitable Trust. He will also inaugurate a new branch of St Joseph school, the senior official informed.

On Sunday, he will attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the All India Ex-Servicemen Services Council at Telibagh. He is expected to leave for Delhi at 04:20 pm on Sunday. (ANI)

