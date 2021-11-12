Left Menu

Rename Habibganj railway station after Vajpayee: BJP MP Pragya

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-11-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 11:20 IST
Bhopal's BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur has demanded the renaming of Habibganj railway station in the Madhya Pradesh capital after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the newly renovated railway station with airport-like facilities to the public during his visit here on November 15.

''Arrival of Hon'ble Prime Minister on 15/11/2021 to participate in Janajatiy Gaurav Diwas is a good omen for Bhopal. I am sure that Modi ji will announce to rename Habibganj railway station in the name of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and fulfill my old request,'' Thakur said in a tweet on Thursday.

During his visit, the PM will participate in a mega tribal convention organized on the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

