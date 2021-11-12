Left Menu

Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Pilot and the MLAs supporting him had revolted against Gehlot last year over his style of functioning, after which Pilot was removed from the posts of the state party chief and the Rajasthan deputy chief minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:48 IST
Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met party chief Sonia Gandhi amid speculation over Cabinet reshuffle and organisation rejig in Rajasthan.

His meeting came a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Gandhi here and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the political situation as well as the impending cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Speaking with reporters after meeting Gandhi, Pilot said, ''Whatever the Congress party wants me to do, I am more than happy to do. In the last 20 years, whatever job has been assigned, I have done it diligently and now also whatever the party decides, what role I have...I am happy to do it.'' ''I am happy Mrs Gandhi took feedback from all of us. I think at the right time, AICC general secretary Mr (Ajay) Maken will take an appropriate decision viz-a-viz Rajasthan,'' the former deputy chief minister said.

A major reshuffle is on the cards in Rajasthan in the next few days and various modalities are being worked out by adopting the ''one man, one post'' formula while considering appointments in the cabinet, according to sources.

Pilot for long has been demanding that Cabinet expansion should happen and appointments to boards and corporations in the state be made soon. He has been asserting that Congress workers and leaders working closely with him for the party should be given their dues. Pilot and the MLAs supporting him had revolted against Gehlot last year over his style of functioning, after which Pilot was removed from the posts of the state party chief and the Rajasthan deputy chief minister. PTI ASK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021