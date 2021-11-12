Left Menu

Libya conference draft conclusions threaten sanctions for election spoilers

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:28 IST
Libya conference draft conclusions threaten sanctions for election spoilers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Libya

Those attempting to obstruct the election process and the political transition in Libya will be held accountable and may face United Nations sanctions, according to the draft conclusions of a conference to be held in Paris on Friday.

The draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, urge all parties to keep to a timetable for presidential and parliamentary elections that are due to start on Dec. 24. They also call for an existing action plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces to be implemented without delay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
4
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021