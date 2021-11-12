Congress workers who connect with people should get rewarded with posts: Sachin after meeting with Sonia Gandhi

Ahead of a possible cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday and discussed the political situation in the state. He met Congress president a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's meeting with the high command.

While speaking to the media after the meeting, Pilot said, "I have shared my views with her. It is good that she is taking feedback from everyone. It is important to make sure that Congress retain power in Rajasthan." The Congress leader hoped that the party members who have worked to build the bridge of faith between the party and the common man should get rewarded with posts so that other members of the party get motivated to work for the welfare of the people.

"I believe that those members of the party who have struggled during the BJP regime, by holding protests and raised issues concerning the common man, even got beaten up on the streets, should get respect in the party with a reputed post to work harder for the party," he said. Underscoring the fact that Congress interim president is evaluating the performance of the party in the state and party workers connect with people, Pilot said that he has put forward his points with Sonia Gandhi regarding the political situation in the state.

"Very briefly we discussed the Rajasthan politics, organization. I have put my points to Sonia Gandhi regarding the political situation of Rajasthan. I am happy that the Congress president is taking interest in Rajasthan. Taking feedback from Rajasthan," Pilot added. He further said that Sonia Gandhi is also constantly seeking feedback on what needs to be done from the committee consisting of Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal which was formed a year ago.

When asked about cabinet expansion, he said, "If there is need of change in government at the right time, AICC, General Secretary in-charge Ajay Maken will take appropriate decision regarding Rajasthan." The Congress leader further added that he wants to change the trend of Rajasthan by winning the next assembly election.

"Less than two years are left for Rajasthan Assembly polls, we want to strengthen the organisation for it. we should fight strongly and change the trend of one-time BJP and one-time Congress. It's essential to form government in 2023 again. We need to focus on how to get re-elected in Rajasthan. The party will take decisions keeping experience, creditability, regional balance, caste combinations in mind," he added. Congress is considering to implement "one leader-one post" policy.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the Congress' high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. In this regard, Gehlot met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath yesterday. The meeting had lasted for almost an hour.

"There will be 'one leader, one post' formula in the cabinet reshuffle. Three senior members of Gehlot Cabinet are likely to be removed from their post as they have already been given responsibilities in the party. Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Dotasra, AICC incharge of Punjab Harish Chaudhry, AICC incharge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma are likely to be out in the reshuffle. They themselves have requested to work for the party," a top source said. Ashok Gehlot spoke on Cabinet expansion with the media persons today and said, "I have briefed the party's high command about the current situation. The party high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken (state in charge) knows everything. We will accept whatever decision will be taken by the party high command. I just want good governance to continue in the state of Rajasthan."

The expected cabinet expansion will set a roadmap for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

