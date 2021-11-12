Left Menu

India under PM Modi's leadership has received global recognition, position: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has received global recognition and position.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:08 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has received global recognition and position. The Union Education Minister on Friday was invited as chief guest at an event 'Diplomatic Conclave 2021' at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi, which was organised by a private university and under the guidance of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of External Affairs to explore avenues for Internationalization of Higher Education.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "Various High Commissioners and Ambassadors from 126 countries united at the Diplomatic Conclave organised by a private university today. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India handled the world. I am responsibly saying the words that India handled the world when the global economic condition had been stagnant, the health services of the world were skinny. And at that time, when the humanity in the world was under a question mark at that time is such big country to bring economic condition back on track and handle COVID-19 pandemic especially to facilitate human beings and India has made a global place ". Union Education Minister further said that this type of 'diplomatic conclave' is capable of enhancing the world's understanding of India's achievements.

"Education remains a major path in this world and with this, India brought National Education Policy in 2020. There was already an attraction towards India in the world and today, the attraction would multiply," the Minister added. On July 29, 2020, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, making way for large scale, transformational reforms in both school and higher education sectors.

It is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the decades-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986. The implementation of NEP is being carried out in a phased manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

