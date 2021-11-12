Shameful to denigrate the entire Hindu religion: RK Singh on Salman Khurshid's new book

Union Power and New Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on Friday slammed Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid for comparing Hinduism with terror groups in his latest book. Talking to ANI, Singh said it is a matter of great shame that Khurshid has denigrated the entire religion in a way that is beyond "tolerance".

Singh told ANI that, "It is a matter of great shame that you are denigrating the entire religion of our people in such a way that it is beyond tolerance. What is the Congress party doing? You are insulting people's religions and you think that we will tolerate this. You should use some brains!" "We are very tolerant, but not so tolerant that you insult our religion and we will keep quiet. He should understand," he said.

Lok Sabha MP from Arrah in Bihar said, "This is the same person who had gone to Pakistan and was harming India's interests by staying in the Military Academy in Pakistan. Khurshid is the same person who was accused of embezzling the money given by the Centre for the disabled" On Wednesday, Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for "defaming and comparing Hindusim with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".

Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. The senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram". The news pours in just as seven states in the country are slated to go for assembly elections in the year 2022 namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

