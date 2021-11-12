Lebanon information minister says he is not challenging Mikati or Saudi Arabia

Lebanon information minister George Kordahi said on Friday he is not challenging Prime Minister Najib Mikati nor Saudi Arabia, after his remarks sparked a diplomatic rift with Gulf countries.

In comments after meeting Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Kordahi also said the meeting did not discuss the issue of his resignation. Mikati has urged Kordahi to put national interest first but has stopped short of explicitly calling for his resignation

