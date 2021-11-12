Germany expects Putin to act on migrants in Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin has the ability to exercise influence over Belarus's treatment of migrants at its border with Poland and Germany expects him to do so, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.
"From our point of view, the Russian president has the possibility to influence the situation and we expect him to take appropriate steps," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.
