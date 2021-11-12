Austrian leader expects agreement on lockdown for those not vaccinated against COVID-19
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:45 IST
Austria's government is likely to decide on Sunday to impose a lockdown on people not vaccinated against the coronavirus, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.
The government will hold a video call with the governors of Austria's nine provinces on Sunday at which the aim is to agree on the measure in response to a surge in infections, he told a news conference in the western province of Tyrol.
