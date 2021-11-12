Left Menu

Presiding officers send condolences to de Klerk family

De Klerk died on Thursday at his Cape Town home following a battle with mesothelioma cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:54 IST
Presiding officers send condolences to de Klerk family
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had learnt with sadness of the passing of the former Deputy President and former State President during the apartheid era. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Parliament's presiding officers have expressed condolences and sympathies to the family of former President FW de Klerk following his death.

De Klerk died on Thursday at his Cape Town home following a battle with mesothelioma cancer.

In a joint statement, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Council of Provinces the Chairperson Amos Masondo said although de Klerk "espoused controversial and polarising views regarding the legacy of the system of Apartheid", he played a role in paving the way for democratic reforms in the country.

"While it is said that he subsequently missed the opportunity to cement this legacy by failing to fully recognise and appreciate the devastation the system of apartheid caused to millions of South Africans, history will remember his foresight in realising that Apartheid had become untenable and its fall was inevitable, and his contribution in laying the foundation for the new South Africa," Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had learnt with sadness of the passing of the former Deputy President and former State President during the apartheid era.

De Klerk who served as Deputy President from 1994 to 1996 under the Government of National Unity, recently courted controversy in February last year when in an interview, he said he could not agree with a United Nations' convention which has declared Apartheid a crime against humanity.

He later withdrew the statement after severe pressure and called the repressive and racial separatist policy "totally unacceptable".

(With inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021