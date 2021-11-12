Left Menu

Maha: BJP, MNS oppose Sena protest march in Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aurangabad unit of the BJP and MNS criticised the Shiv Sena for organising a protest march on Saturday in the city against the Centre over the rise in fuel prices as well as inflation.

The protest march of the Sena, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state, will be between Kranti Chowk and Gulmandi, with the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut scheduled to participate.

While MNS district chief Suhas Dashrathe said the Sena, despite being in power, had done nothing to mitigate Aurangabad's water woes, his BJP counterpart Sanjay Kenekar said the MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray must cut state taxes on petrol and diesel and give relief to people. The BJP gave a memorandum over this demand to the CM through the district collector.

