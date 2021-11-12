Congress launches digital campaign for its 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' against price rise

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:58 IST
The Congress on Friday launched a digital campaign for the party's ''Jan Jagran Abhiyan'' to highlight the issue of inflation and high fuel prices in the country.

It will carry out its 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' from November 14 to 29 across the country by holding foot marches and street corner meetings on inflation.

The Congress also released a toll-free number 1800212000011 for people to connect with the party's ''Jan Jagran Abhiyan''. People can fill a digital form to become a part of the campaign against the price rise.

A campaign song was also released by the party.

Congress' social media head Rohan Gupta said the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' will prove to be the ''last nail in the coffin of BJP rule''.

''People can give a missed call on the toll-free number to connect with the movement against inflation by the Narendra Modi government. After giving a missed call, people will get an SMS and have to fill a digital form attached to it,'' he said.

The goal is to increase public awareness about inflation, Gupta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

