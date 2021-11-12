Left Menu

Purvanchal Expressway to be backbone of eastern UP economy: Yogi

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Purvanchal Expressway will be the backbone of the economy of the state’s eastern region.

The CM, who was here to review the preparations for the inauguration of the expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nov 16 said its foundation was laid in 2018 and was completed in barely 19 months despite the Covid pandemic.

''This expressway will prove to be the backbone of Eastern UP. Its inauguration will be in a grand way, accompanied by an air show as a three-and-a-half-km long stretch near Sultanpur has been developed as an airstrip for emergency landing of aircraft,'' he said.

Stating that Eastern Uttar Pradesh was neglected after independence, Chief Minister said the development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is going on with a lot of employment opportunities. ''Industrial hubs will also be established at eight places on this expressway and its notification has been issued,'' he said.

