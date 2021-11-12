BJP sure to win in U'khand polls, cadres need to make it bigger: Joshi

BJP election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the party's victory in the state assembly polls is a certainty and asked the cadres to work hard to make it even bigger. The state assembly polls are slated for next year. ''BJP's win is certain. Party workers have to work hard to make it bigger,'' Joshi said addressing the party's election management committee here. He said development work done in Uttarakhand by the state and central governments has further strengthened people's confidence in the saffron party. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has left no stone unturned for the development of Uttarakhand and has even prepared a roadmap for its future, Joshi said.

Connectivity has got a boost and a strong tourism infrastructure has been created in the state, he said.

The BJP leader also said that the state government needs to take welfare programmes to the common people promptly. BJP will go to people on the agenda of development, he said and asked party functionaries to perform the tasks assigned to them with total dedication.

Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik also asked the party cadres to see that the benefits of welfare work done by the state government reached the common people. PTI ALM SRY

