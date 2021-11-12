Amit Shah in Azamgarh tomorrow, Akhilesh to visit Gorakhpur

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be visiting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency Azamgarh on Saturday, on a day the opposition leader will be in Gorakhpur, the UP chief minister's home turf.

Akhilesh Yadav will start third leg of his ''Samajwadi Vijay Yatra'' from Gorakhpur. Amit Shah will be in Azamgarh and Basti on Saturday, BJP's regional vice-president Dr Satyendra Sinha said. He said in Basti, Shah will be addressing people at Shiv Harsh Kisan PG College between 3.40 pm and 4.25 pm. Before reaching Basti, Shah will address people in Azamgarh, he said. Samajwadi Party leader Zafar Amin said Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday will come to Gorakhpur. He will start a ''rath yatra'', which will go towards Kushinagar. He will stay in Kushinagar and after a few programmes return to Lucknow.

