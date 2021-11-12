Ranaut's comments on freedom struggle: NCP, Cong slam actor, demand action

The NCP on Friday demanded the revocation of Padma Shri conferred on actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial remarks on Independence and said she should be booked for insulting freedom fighters.

Taking a dig, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said the actor is talking too much after an excess dose of ''Malana cream'', a type of hashish that draws its name from Malana valley in Himachal Pradesh.

''We strongly condemn this statement, which has insulted lakhs of freedom fighters, those who have sacrificed their lives. From Gandhiji to other freedom fighters who waged a long battle for freedom, all have been insulted. We demand that her Padma Shri be revoked. She should be booked for insulting freedom fighters,'' Malik said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former state minister Naseem Khan filed a complaint with Sakinaka police station in Mumbai.

''Ranaut's Padma Shri award should be taken back as she has insulted the freedom struggle and freedom fighters. It is an insult of the award that it is being given to her. Her irresponsible statement amounts to sedition,'' Khan said.

Ranaut, at a recent event, said the Independence India obtained in 1947 was ''bheek'' (alms) and that the country truly became free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Narendra Modi.

