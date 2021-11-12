U.S. top diplomat Blinken says concerned Ethiopia has potential to "implode"

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he is very concerned about the potential for Ethiopia to "implode" amid an escalating conflict there.

A durable political resolution to the differences that have emerged in Ethiopia in the past year is "not only still possible, but necessary," Blinken told reporters at the State Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)