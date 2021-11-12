U.S. top diplomat Blinken says concerned Ethiopia has potential to "implode"
Updated: 12-11-2021 21:09 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he is very concerned about the potential for Ethiopia to "implode" amid an escalating conflict there.
A durable political resolution to the differences that have emerged in Ethiopia in the past year is "not only still possible, but necessary," Blinken told reporters at the State Department.
