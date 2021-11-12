Qatar has no plan to normalise ties with Syria, says foreign minister

Qatar is not considering normalising ties with Syria and hopes other countries will be discouraged from taking further steps with President Bashar al-Assad's government, foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Friday.

His comments at a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington were in response to a question on a visit this week by the foreign minister of fellow Gulf state the United Arab Emirates to Damascus.

Qatar was among several regional states including Saudi Arabia that backed rebels in Syria's decade-old civil war. Some like the UAE have sought to normalise ties after Assad regained control of most of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)