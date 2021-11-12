PM Modi interacts with PMO officials on occasion of ‘Diwali Milan’

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with PMO officials on the occasion of 'Diwali Milan', organised at PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg today. He extended warm Diwali greetings to everyone on the occasion.

Prime Minister discussed the country's battle against the pandemic. He underlined how the country has displayed unity and brotherhood in fighting the common faceless enemy. He also talked about the positive changes that have come about in society and governance as a result of the pandemic, adding that these changes have made societies more resilient.

Prime Minister highlighted how difficult times often lead to the realization of inherent potential among people, processes and institutions. He exhorted PMO officials to draw inspiration from this spirit.

Highlighting the significance of this decade towards laying a strong foundation for the nation for 2047 and beyond, Prime Minister said that all of us in PMO must work together to our fullest potential and help the nation attain greater heights.

(With Inputs from PIB)