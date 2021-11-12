Left Menu

Sudan's Khartoum state announces closure of bridges at midnight - Sudan TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan's Khartoum state announced on Friday that it will be closing all but three bridges at midnight ahead of planned demonstrations on Saturday, Sudan TV reported.

Opponents of the army have called for demonstrations on Saturday to protest the appointment of a new ruling council by the general who led last month's coup.

